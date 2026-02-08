Epstein controversy fuels calls for PM Starmer’s resignation, party eyes successors

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer never met Jeffrey Epstein. But his job is under threat because of the fallout from the late sex offender’s global web of relationships.

His own party members and the Opposition want Starmer to resign. This comes in the wake of British Ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson’s alleged links with Epstein.

On Sunday, February 8, PM Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, resigned over the furore surrounding Mandelson’s appointment. “The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself,” McSweeney said in a statement. “When asked, I advised the Prime Minister to make that appointment and I take full responsibility for that advice.”

Of late, the British Prime Minister has been facing mounting pressure from within his governing Labour Party. Just how close those ties were has been exposed in newly released documents that have dominated headlines in the UK.

Starmer apologised on February 5 to Epstein’s victims, saying Mandelson had repeatedly lied and “portrayed Epstein as someone he barely knew.”

“I am sorry, sorry for what was done to you, sorry that so many people with power failed you,” Starmer said. “Sorry for having believed Mandelson’s lies and appointed him.”

Mandelson, 72, an elder statesman of the governing Labour Party, has not been arrested or charged.

As Starmer desperately tries to keep his job, several names have been mentioned to replace him. But one name that stands out is Shabana Mahmood, the current Secretary of State for the Home Department.

Shabana Mahmood

Known for her harsh stances on immigration, she is a favourite among the right-wing circles. Last year, Mahmood brought in the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act, which keeps a check on the number of illegal immigrants entering the United Kingdom. The government has the power to immediately deport immigrants who commit crimes during their stay in the UK, without trial and without sentencing.

But Mahmood’s hardline views could limit her prospects within Labour, as historically, the party is largely seen as a centrist force rather than a right-wing one, making her chances of becoming Labour leader relatively slim.

Angela Rayner

Mahmood’s strongest contender is Angela Rayner, the former deputy prime minister. She is extremely popular amongst the working class. If she were to succeed Starmer as the next PM, it could boost polling numbers for the Labour Party.

Scandals have not spared her. While serving as the Housing Secretary, Rayner was accused of failing to pay enough tax on a flat owned by her.

“Rayner, in light of this, is questionable, but, if the Tory playbook is once again to be consulted, Sunak was elected Conservative Leader in similar circumstances, after the Partygate scandals, thus perhaps Rayner should have hope,” stated Politics UK.

Wes Streeting

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has long wanted to become the Prime Minister. Unlike Rayner, his history is not marred by scandals. British people are happy with their health secretary for successfully cutting waiting lists for the NHS and investing in AI technology to improve diagnostics.

Ed Miliband

In an interview with GB News, former Conservative leader Ian Duncan Smith said Environment Secretary Ed Miliband could mostly replace Starmer.

He has previously served as Labour leader during David Cameron’s time in office and is extremely popular among his peers.

However, Miliband has faced criticism, including from Tony Blair, over the credibility of Labour’s energy policy. Unlike Wes Streeting, he is seen as lacking a strong record of delivering policy results in government. Critics argue that if he has struggled in an area like the environment, it raises questions about whether he could succeed as Prime Minister.