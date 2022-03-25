Equity indices settle marginally low

New Delhi: India’s key equity indices — Sensex and Nifty — settled marginally lower on Friday.

Sensex settled 0.4 per cent or 233 points down at 57,362 points, whereas Nifty 0.4 per cent or 70 points down at 17,153 points.

“After the recent 10 per cent rally, the market has turned sideways with a negative bias due to increase in commodity prices, tightening monetary policy and inflationary pressure,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Nair added the domestic market is showing strong resilience but to sustain the trend, a lot will depend on the outcome of the war and commodity prices.

Among stocks, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, IOC, and Eicher Motors were the top losers, while Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, SBI, Reliance Industries, and Asian Paints were the top five gainers during the session, NSE data showed.