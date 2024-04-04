Era of coalition govt ended after PM Modi came to power: Bommai

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the era of coalition government ended after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in the Centre, as the people decided to have one-party governance for the development and safety of the country.

Speaking at an election rally, Bommai, who will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket from Gadag-Haveri, said that PM Modi has been a focal point in the run-up to the upcoming polls.

Also Read Siddaramaiah pens an emotional note as ex-PM Manmohan Singh retires from RS

“It is very difficult to find a personality like PM Narendra Modi in the country. The political parties that haven’t been able to contest 543 Lok Sabha seats were talking about ruling the nation. They have seen the small parties ruling Bharat, but the era of coalition government has ended after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister,” he said.

“It was good to have one part ruling in the interest of development and safety of the nation. It is being done by people,” he added.

The senior BJP leader further said: “Before Independence, the rulers had been their enemies, but in the post-Independence period it was poverty and the population that were the prime enemies. The population was considered as the biggest curse, but PM Modi utilised the young population for the nation’s development. This shows the strength of PM Modi.”