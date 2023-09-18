ERC expands humanitarian outreach for flood victims in Libya

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 18th September 2023 11:27 pm IST
ERC expands humanitarian outreach for flood victims in Libya
Photo: Social media

Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has expanded its humanitarian relief operations and programmes for those affected by the storms, torrents, and floods that hit Libya.

The ERC provided additional assistance, including food, shelter, medical parcels, first aid, and other essential supplies, to thousands of survivors and displaced people in several areas in eastern Libya.

The ERC’s delegation in the country continues its humanitarian efforts to mitigate the disaster’s consequences and provide greater care to those affected by delivering additional aid and addressing their urgent needs.

The delegation held a series of meetings with the Libyan Red Crescent (LRC) and relevant authorities to coordinate their aid operation on the ground and work together to reach areas still struggling with logistical challenges due to the extensive damage to local infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the ERC is continuing to dispatch relief shipments from Abu Dhabi to Libya via the UAE’s air bridge, and its warehouses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are witnessing continuous activities to assemble and prepare food, health, relief, and shelter parcels to send them to Libyans.

The ERC stressed that its relief operations and humanitarian programmes would continue until the effects of the storm crisis subside, and it will spare no related efforts, driven by its responsibility towards those affected and its commitment to its international humanitarian principles. 

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

