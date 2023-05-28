Erdogan claims victory in Turkey runoff election

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in the lead in Sunday’s run-off presidential election, as per early leads, and has claimed victory, media reports said.

Officials said with more than half of ballot boxes counted, Erdogan had secured around 53 per cent of the vote, while his rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, had 47 per cent, the BBC reported.

#BREAKING With this victory, door of 'Century of Türkiye' has opened, President Erdogan says after leading Sunday’s runoff election pic.twitter.com/fBcenPlpVu — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) May 28, 2023

Addressing supporters outside his AK Party headquarters here, Erdogan, who was on top of campaign bus, began by singing to the crowd. Thanking voters, he said they had given him responsibility to rule Turkey for another five years.

Supporters take to the streets across Türkiye as Turkish President Erdogan leads in runoff presidential vote pic.twitter.com/NmYr0vQ3yq — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) May 28, 2023

Traffic was at a complete standstill amid the celebratory atmosphere as car drivers sounded their horns and flashed their lights while others hung out of vehicles waving Turkish flags.

Qatar’s Emir Tamim Bin Hamad tweeted: “My dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulations on your victory, and I wish you success in your new term.”

أخي العزيز رجب طيب أردوغان مبارك لكم الفوز، وأتمنى لك التوفيق في ولايتك الجديدة، وأن تحقق فيها ما يطمح له الشعب التركي الشقيق من تقدم ورخاء، ولعلاقات بلدينا القوية مزيداً من التطور والنماء. — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) May 28, 2023

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has also hailed Erdogan on an “unquestionable” victory.

The run-off was necessitated as neither candidate managed to secure 50 per cent of votes in the first round, with Erdogan on 49.52 per cent and Kilicdaroglu on 45 per cent.

