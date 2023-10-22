Erdogan discusses humanitarian aid in Gaza with Hamas chief

The Turkish President said Turkey was working for a "ceasefire in the region as soon as possible" and reiterated his country's position regarding the conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 22nd October 2023 8:22 pm IST
Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed humanitarian aid for Gaza over the phone with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, local media reported on Sunday.

Erdogan told Haniyeh that “Turkey is making efforts to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza and that the injured can be treated in Turkey when necessary,” NTV television reported, citing Erdogan’s office.

“A permanent solution to the Israel-Palestine issue cannot be achieved without establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital, and Turkey will continue to work internationally for permanent peace,” he added.

