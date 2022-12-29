Erdogan says Cristiano Ronaldo was under political ban at World Cup

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Portuguese player, Cristiano Ronaldo, was subjected to a political ban during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, noting that Ronaldo “supports the Palestinian cause.”

Erdogan’s statements came during a youth forum organized by the branch of the Justice and Development Party in the eastern state of Erzurum, on Sunday.

Turkish president said, “They eliminated Ronaldo. Unfortunately, they have imposed a political ban on him.”

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Ronaldo'yu harcadılar. Maalesef siyasi yaptırım uyguladılar. Ronaldo, Filistin davasına sahip çıkan birisidirhttps://t.co/CQAOyYs88g pic.twitter.com/vWl1U5kHH1 — Star Gazetesi 🇹🇷 (@stargazete) December 25, 2022

“Sending a footballer like Ronaldo to the pitch with just 30 minutes before the end of the match, ruined him psychologically and took away his energy.”

Erdogan added, “Ronaldo is a person who stands with the Palestinian cause,” he said.

The 37-year-old came as a substitute in the second half of a World Cup quarterfinal game against Morocco in which Portugal lost 1-0.

The Turkish leader said Ronaldo will be moving to Saudi Arabia “after receiving a new offer.”

Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United in the UK has been terminated and he is said to be moving to Saudi Arabia after receiving an offer of two and a half seasons from Al-Nasr club.