Erdogan says Turkey doesn’t support Finland, Sweden joining NATO

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 14th May 2022 5:09 pm IST
Erdogan says Turkey doesn't support Finland, Sweden joining NATO
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ankara:  Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he does not have a positive opinion on the idea of Finland and Sweden joining the NATO military alliance.

“We are currently following the developments regarding Sweden and Finland, but we do not have a positive opinion,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

Finland and Sweden are expected to submit their membership applications to NATO soon, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

The Turkish leader, meanwhile, accused the Scandinavian countries of housing terror organisations, such as the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

As a NATO member, Turkey can veto a country’s admission to the military alliance.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button