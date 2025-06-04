Erragadda hospital food poisoning: Doctor relieved, diet contractor sacked

Hyderabad: After the food poisoning cases at the Erragadda mental health hospital, the Telangana government, on Wednesday, June 4, relieved In-charge Civil Surgeon, Dr D Padmaja, from her post and terminated the services of the hospital’s diet contractor, G Jaipal Reddy.

This action follows an incident in which 92 patients at the facility suffered from acute gastroenteritis. One of them, identified as Karan, reportedly died, while 18 others were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for specialised treatment.

According to an official notification issued by the hospital superintendent, the incident on June 3 involved patients developing vomiting and diarrhoea symptoms after consuming food, indicating gross negligence on the part of the diet contractor.

Also Read 35 patients at Erragadda mental health hospital suffer food poisoning

The government order relieving Dr Padmaja came after an enquiry report submitted by the director of medical education on June 4. As of now, Dr B Shankar from Osmania General Hospital has been appointed as the new in-charge civil surgeon at Erragadda mental health hospital.

Earlier, Erragadda hospital authorities stated that Karan had been ill for the past two days with mild cough, cold, and low-grade fever. While initial reports claimed one patient died from food poisoning and 70 others showed similar symptoms, the hospital dismissed these reports as ‘exaggerated.’

Health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has since reviewed the situation and directed Osmania General Hospital doctors to oversee treatment at Erragadda mental health hospital. Hospital authorities said hydration, electrolyte replacement, and antibiotics were being administered based on clinical assessments.

