Errors crept in, NTA announces retest for three UGC-NET papers

The English paper will be held on September 9 from 9 am to 12 noon in Shift 1, while the Commerce paper will be conducted the same day from 3 pm to 6 pm in Shift 2.

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New Delhi: The National Testing Agency on Sunday, August 16, announced a retest for three papers of the UGC-NET examination—English, Commerce and Sociology—following complaints about several errors in these papers.

The English paper will be held on September 9 from 9 am to 12 noon in Shift 1, while the Commerce paper will be conducted the same day from 3 pm to 6 pm in Shift 2.

The Sociology paper will be held on September 10 from 9 am to 12 noon in Shift 1.

Subhan Bakery

The NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for assistant professor, and admission to PhD programmes.

Earlier in the day, the NTA had released the provisional answer keys for 84 subjects of the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2026 examination.

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