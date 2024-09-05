Establish creches at construction sites to prevent dog bites: GHMC

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a new directive requiring developers and builders to establish crèches at construction sites with fifty or more employees. This move aims to address the rising concern over dog bites and stray dog attacks on children of daily wage workers.

According to the GHMC order, the implementation of crèches is mandated under the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017. The initiative is designed to provide safe spaces for young children and reduce their vulnerability to stray dog incidents near construction sites.

According to reports, around 30,000 people are bitten by stray dogs every year in Hyderabad, translating to 70 to 90 dog bite cases daily.

Over the past decade, Hyderabad has reported over three lakh dog bite incidents. According to GHMC officials, the city has between 4 to 6 lakh dogs.

In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported.

HRF seeks protection of migrant workers in Hyderabad

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has urged the Telangana labour department to protect the rights of migrant workers, highlighting the worsening conditions at labour camps near construction sites in Hyderabad and Rangareddy.

In a letter addressed to the secretary of the state labour department, the HRF stated that several violations were taking place due to the lack of supervision and regular inspections. “No officer ever inspected the premises and checked the records (to maintain them as per Section 20(2) of the Labour Act),” stated the HRF. “The replies we received from the labour department through RTI indicate the same,” they added.

They urged the secretary to set up a commission to inspect the violations and to ensure that the workers are paid their wages as per the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979, and contractors/principal employers are obliging the law.