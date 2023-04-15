Establishment of Hindu kingdom will be a threat to country: Prakash Karat

Vijayawada: The Politburo member of CPM Prakash Karat on Friday warned that the establishment of a Hindu kingdom would be a threat to the country. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government was trying hard to establish a Hindu Rastra after becoming the PM by swearing in on Indian constitution. He also alleged that Modi was muzzling the voice of the opposition political parties in Parliament. He made it clear that those who are ruling the country now had never taken part in the freedom struggle of the country. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering at a program held in the city with a slogan to chase away anti-people, dictatorial and communal BJP and Modi from the country. CPI national secretary Binay Viswam also took part in the program.

Speaking on the occasion, Karat targeted right wing RSS organisation and alleged that the organisation had asked the people of the country to follow Manu Smriti instead of the Indian constitution. He criticised that the central government was threatening the opposition party leaders by misusing the central agencies like CBI, the ED and the IT department. He alleged that the Modi government was foisting false cases on Muslim minorities of the country and bringing new laws by citing love jihad and cow slaughtering.

Targeting industrialist Gautam Adani, he said that his assets of Adani had gone up to Rs.10.5 lakhs in the year 2022 from Rs.50,000 crores in the year 2014. He said that inequalities had gone up in Modi government. He said that the ordinary people of the country were suffering a lot due to steep increase in inflation in the country. Stating that the Modi government is not imposing wealth tax and capital gains tax and other taxes on the industrialists of the country, he said that the non-imposition of the taxes was creating problems for the ordinary people of the country. Stating that MSME sector create more job opportunities for the unemployed youth of the country, he alleged that the Modi government was encouraging the MSME sector.

Talking about the crisis in the agriculture sector of the country, He alleged that the Modi government was responsible for the crisis in the farm sector and reminded that the farmers of the country held a year-long agitation against the three 3 black farm laws brought by Modi government and forced it abolish them. Commenting on the privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant, he criticised that the central government was now saying that it had kept the issue aside. Targeting the ruling YSRCP in the state, he alleged that the ruling party was extending its support to all the bills introduced by the BJP-led central government in Parliament and added that the ruling party was implementing all the policies of the BJP although the saffron party is not in power in AP.