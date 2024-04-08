Etala Rajender joins Iftar feast by Bohra community in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate for Malkajgiri, Eatala Rajender, attended an Iftar feast hosted by Bohra Muslims in Hyderabad on Monday, April 8.

Speaking at the event, Rajender said that there is a lot one could learn from the Bohra community.

“In these days when brothers in a family are unable to live in harmony, there are Bohra Muslims, for whom a Langar is held every day, where food is cooked in one kitchen and all the people of the community sit together and share the meals cooked for the entire community,” he said.

There are around 1,100 households of Bohra Muslims in Hyderabad, with many of them living in Abids and Kompally areas.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address at the party’s national executive meeting held in Hyderabad last year, had said that he considered himself part of the Bohra Muslim community.