Eatala criticises HYDRAA over demolition notices in Medchal; agency refutes claim

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Eatala Rajender criticised the Congress-led Telangana government, calling it “headless” and predicting its downfall in the near future. His remarks came during his visit to Pujita Apartment in Bachupalli, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, where residents allegedly received demolition notices from the local revenue authorities.

Expressing anger over the issuance of notices to the apartment residents, Eatala accused the government of creating fear among people instead of providing relief. He alleged that the notices were linked to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and condemned the move as unjust, assuring the residents that he would stand by them and raise the issue at all levels.

Also Read HYDRAA clears fence, lays road connecting two colonies in Kismatpura

HYDRAA responds

In response, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath on Monday, May 12, clarified that the agency had no role in the issuance of the demolition warnings and that the notices were given by the Bachupalli Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) without HYDRAA’s knowledge or involvement.

“It is unfortunate that every notice and every demolition is being attributed to HYDRA, which is causing unnecessary panic among people,” he said.

Ranganath further stated that he had spoken to the Medchal-Malkajgiri district collector about the matter and asked for an explanation from the MRO regarding the issuance of notices. “HYDRAA is always strict against land grabbing and stands by the common people. It is not right for leaders like Eatala Rajender to make misleading and confusing statements about our functioning,” the commissioner said.

He reiterated that HYDRAA does not target houses built before July 2024, nor does it touch approved commercial complexes. He emphasised that the department does not harass the poor or the common public and urged people not to be misled by baseless allegations.

“Even when I met Eatala at the Secretariat, I explained our actions clearly. Despite that, such statements are being made, which is regrettable,” Ranganath added.