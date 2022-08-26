Ethipothala Waterfalls, a quick weekend getaway from Hyderabad

Life in Hyderabad is undoubtedly electrifying and exciting. However, there are times when the city’s pace and its hustle-bustle can get to your nerves and you just crave to relax your bones. Your heart might sometimes say ‘Enough of tech, buildings, the maddening crowd and nightlife, let’s just quickly escape to a spot with tranquil bliss and serene ambiance’.

Hyderabad has plethora of options surrounding it to satiate your wanderlust and are perfect weekend getaways destinations — from waterfalls to hillstations where you can soak yourself in the natural beauty and spend a great day indulging in a picnic. Ethipothala Waterfalls is one such spot.

Located in the Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, Ethipothala Waterfalls is the perfect place if you want to spend quality time amidst nature. What adds charm to this beautiful tourist spot is, the combination of three streams — Nakka Vagu, Tummala Vagu and Chandravanka Vagu. It is said that that there is also a ‘crocodile breeding centre’ here which attracts many travellers.

As per Google, it is 163.4 km away from Hyderabad and touted as nearest waterfall from the city. Monsoon is the best time to visit and is worth to put it in your bucket list if you are in and around Hyderabad.

Check out some pictures and videos here.

Have you visited Ethipothala Waterfalls before? If yes, do share your experience with us in the comments section below.