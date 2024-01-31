Etihad Airways adds more flights to India, Saudi Arabia

The airline now offers almost 27 percent more weekly departures than last summer.

Etihad Airways adds more flight to India, Saudi Arabia
Etihad Airways

Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways has announced a major increase in its flights to key destinations across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. It now offers almost 27 percent more weekly departures than last summer.

The airline is increasing flights to Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Amman in Jordan, Beirut in Lebanon, Colombo in Sri Lanka, and Kolkata and Bangalore in India.

The enhancements are part of Etihad’s ambitious expansion of flights and frequencies to further boost Abu Dhabi’s global reach offering more flexible travel options for its guests.

Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De said, “These latest flight increases aligned with our seamless and practical connections at Abu Dhabi and our growing global network offers our guests more opportunities to fly where they want to at a time that suits them.”

“It also makes it easier to enjoy a fantastic visit or stopover in Abu Dhabi as an integral part of their journey.”

Here are the details of new Etihad Airways flights

DestinationChangeTotal frequencyStart date
Jeddah+7 per week28 per weekMarch 15, 2024
Riyadh+7 per week28 per weekMarch 15, 2024
Amman+4 per week11 per weekJune 15, 2024
Beirut+2 per week7 per weekJune 15, 2024
Colombo+4 per week17 per weekJune 15, 2024
Kolkata+1 per week8 per weekJune 15, 2024
Bangalore+3 per week17 per weekJune 15, 2024

On Monday, January 1, the airline announced new flight launches to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram in India.

Starting February 22, the airline will offer 17 weekly flights to Bangkok, and 14 flights to Colombo starting May 1.

