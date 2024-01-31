Saudi Arabia to be guest of honour at New Delhi World Book Fair 2024

The Kingdom will showcase a diverse cultural program at the exhibition, featuring seminars, dialogue sessions, and writers from the Kingdom and local publishing houses.

Published: 31st January 2024
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will be the guest of honour at the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2024, which will be held at the Pragati Fairgrounds in the Indian capital, New Delhi, from February 10 to 18.

This is within the framework of the deep-rooted historical relations between the two countries.

The Kingdom will showcase a diverse cultural program at the exhibition, featuring seminars, dialogue sessions, and writers from the Kingdom and local publishing houses, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It aims to highlight the knowledge stock of the Kingdom, its heritage, antiquities, culture and arts to friends in India.

Two celebrations will also be held alongside the participation to introduce Saudi cuisine and the Kingdom’s traditional performing arts.

It is noteworthy that the New Delhi World Book Fair 2024, launched in 1972, is the world’s largest book fair with over 600 participating publishing houses.

The Kingdom’s participation aligns with the Ministry of Culture’s strategic goal of enhancing international cultural exchange under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

