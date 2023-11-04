Etihad Airways continues to uphold highest safety standards in aviation

These results demonstrate Etihad’s commitment to maintaining the highest operational safety.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 4th November 2023 3:10 pm IST
Etihad Airways continues to uphold highest safety standards in aviation
Etihad Airways (Representative image)

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has completed its 10th consecutive IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) with zero findings and zero observations – a perfect result that has been maintained since obtaining its initial certification in 2006, reinforcing Etihad’s compliance track record as industry best.

These results demonstrate Etihad’s commitment to maintaining the highest operational safety and airworthiness standards to provide its guests with the safest and most reliable travel experience.

Also Read
IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi’s campus begins operation with a Master’s course

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer and Accountable Manager at Etihad Airways said, “At Etihad, safety is our number one priority and is fully embedded in everything we do. We are extremely proud of our people for being able to maintain such an impressive compliance record for the last 17 years – even throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic – bringing this feat to a completely new level.”

MS Education Academy

Earlier in September this year, the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) also recognised the effectiveness of Etihad’s Safety Management System (SMS) with one of the highest scores ever achieved in the UAE, acknowledging the strength of its safety culture and the utilisation of industry-leading technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to further enhance the safety of its operations. 

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 4th November 2023 3:10 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button