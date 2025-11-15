Etihad Airways expands network in Saudi Arabia, launches flights to Madinah

Expanding its network, Etihad Airways announced new flights from Abu Dhabi to Madinah.

The airlines will operate 93 flights per week to five cities across Saudi Arabia, flying four times per day to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, and three services per week to Al Qassim. This expansion is part of Etihad’s ambitious growth strategy, announcing 31 new destinations in a year.

According to Etihad Airways, the route will support growing demand from pilgrims and travellers seeking seamless connections to Madinah.

The Holy city is the latest addition to Etihad’s operations in the Kingdom, reinforcing the UAE’s national carrier as a major facilitator of travel to and from Saudi Arabia.

Highlighting the significance of the Abu Dhabi-Madinah flight, Etihad Airways CEO, Atonoaldo Neves, said, “The launch of Medinah reflects our commitment to strengthening connectivity from Abu Dhabi to Saudi Arabia, one of our most important markets.”

The CEO said that Madinah carries profound cultural and spiritual significance for millions of people, and the airline is honoured to provide convenient travel through Abu Dhabi. “With this new route, we look forward to supporting religious travel and providing guests with greater access, choice and convenience through our home in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

Etihad to operate 5 weekly flights to Madinah

Additionally, the UAE‘s national carrier announced five weekly flights to Madinah from Abu Dhabi, which will gradually increase to six.

Flight schedule

Flight number EY631 will depart from Abu Dhabi Airport at 8:55 am and arrive in Madinah at 10:50 am on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flight number EY632 will depart from Madinah Airport at 3:40 pm and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 6:55 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Flight number EY633 will depart from Abu Dhabi Airport at 2:30 pm and arrive in Madinah at 4:25 pm on Wednesdays and Fridays. Flight number EY634 will depart from Madinah Airport at 8:25 pm and arrive in Abu Dhabi at midnight on Wednesdays and Fridays.