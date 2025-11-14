Indian techie reveals why he left Rs 7 lakh per month job in UAE

A Google product designer from Bengaluru has revealed why he once left a lucrative tax-free job in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) that paid him Rs 7.25 lakh per month.

In an Instagram post, Advin Roy Netto explained that six years ago, he resigned within three months of joining, saying the role did not align with his professional values or the work environment he preferred.

Netto wrote that “it took five months for my UAE job visa to come through… and only three months for me to realise the place wasn’t for me.”

According to him, a combination of rigid working hours, resistance to design-thinking conversations and leadership-level disparities played a major role in his decision to return to India.

Explaining the challenges, he wrote, “In India, I’d gotten used to self-accountability… focusing on outcomes, not attendance. That flexibility didn’t exist there. If I don’t punch in at 9 AM (half day loss).”

He added that although the UAE excels in infrastructure, its digital product culture felt young.

“Money wasn’t the issue… mindset was. Conversations around design thinking often met resistance,” he said.

Netto also mentioned that senior roles often depended on nationality rather than merit, limiting opportunities for genuine expertise.

Despite the substantial income, Netto said living expenses reduced savings, “Earning Dirham 30K a month might sound huge, but to live comfortably there, you’d easily spend around Dh 10K. Which means I could’ve saved about Dirham 20Kevery single month.”

However, personal satisfaction ultimately mattered more. “Money is something, but not everything,” he added, expressing appreciation for the UAE’s ambition, safety and high food standards.

Other share similar experiences

Netto’s post drew numerous responses from individuals who said they faced comparable work environments in the Middle East.

One wrote, “I used to work from 7:30 AM to 9 PM, six days a week… they hired someone from the UK, paid them more than double.”

Another commented, “My schedule was 7 am to 8 pm, with a 3hr lunch break, 6 days/week… I’m so glad I quit.”

Many pointed to long working hours, attendance-driven routines and pay disparities based on nationality as common challenges.

Who is Advin Roy Netto?

According to his LinkedIn bio, Netto studied animation and graphic design and began his career in 2008. He has worked with companies in India, the UAE and Europe, and is now he’s employed as a UX designer at Google’s Bengaluru campus.