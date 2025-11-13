Two Indian expats in Dubai win Rs 1L each in diabetes challenge

Dubai: Two Dubai-based Indian expatriates have emerged as top winners of the RAK Diabetes Challenge 2025, earning Dirham 5,000 (Rs 1,20,613) each for achieving remarkable improvements in their blood sugar levels.

The annual 12-week programme, organised by RAK Hospital in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) – Ras Al Khaimah, aims to help United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents prevent, control, and reverse diabetes through sustainable lifestyle changes.

This year’s challenge, held from August 21 to November 13 ahead of World Diabetes Day, attracted more than 5,500 participants from across the Emirates, making it one of the UAE’s largest community health initiatives.

Male winner: Karthik Anbazhagan

In the physical category (male), Dubai resident Karthik Anbazhagan was crowned the top winner after reducing his HbA1c level from 9.6 to 6.94. The Indian expat, who works in sales, said consistency and discipline were the key to his transformation.

“I couldn’t keep relying on medication. Reducing carbs, increasing protein, and staying committed changed everything,” he said, adding that his next target is to bring his HbA1c below 6.

Second place went to Javadh Husain, also from Dubai, who improved his HbA1c from 7.34 to 6.17. Manjumani Cheruvally Mani from Ras Al Khaimah secured third place after lowering his levels from 9.77 to 8.72.

Female winner: Syeda Huma Begum

In the physical category (female), Indian expat Syeda Huma Begum from Ajman claimed the top prize after reducing her HbA1c from 7.8 to 6.47. The dedicated teacher showed one of the competition’s most inspiring improvements, having first registered in July with an alarming HbA1c of 10.9.

Begum said her success was rooted in daily exercise, timely insulin intake, balanced eating, and quality sleep. “I kept a positive mindset throughout. Walking for an hour a day and staying disciplined made all the difference,” she said. She also credited her husband, who joined the challenge with her and has since improved his pre-diabetic condition.

Second place went to Sana Abbasi, a Pakistani resident in Dubai, who won Dh3,000 after reducing her HbA1c from 7.61 to 6.96. Diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2016, Abbasi adopted a lifestyle-focused approach involving homemade meals, regular exercise, proper hydration, and stress management, helping her gradually stop medication under medical supervision.

“The challenge brought back my energy and confidence,” she said.

Virtual and corporate categories

In the virtual category, Aboobucker Mohammed topped the men’s division with a reduction from 9.4 to 7.03, while Sumi Santhosh recorded a dramatic improvement among women, lowering her HbA1c from 10.5 to 5.7.

More than 800 employees from Stevin Rock participated in the corporate category, making it the largest group entry this year.

Programme impact

RAK Hospital reported that participants collectively reduced their average HbA1c from 7.1 to 6.7, shifting many from diabetic to pre-diabetic levels. Nearly 95 per cent of entrants began the challenge with elevated blood sugar readings, while 43 per cent were obese and 57 per cent overweight.

Dr Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital, said the results reinforce the benefits of lifestyle-led diabetes management. “Through the RAK Diabetes Challenge, our goal is not just to treat diabetes but to reshape how people understand it. With the right awareness and discipline, diabetes can be controlled and even reversed,” he said.