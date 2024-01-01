Etihad Airways launches daily flights to two more Kerala cities

The non-stop services to these destination bring the total number of Indian gateways served by Etihad to 10.

Published: 1st January 2024
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has kicked off 2024 by introducing two new services to India.

The daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode (CCJ) and Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) in the Kerala region of India started on Monday, January 1.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad, said, “We have established a fantastic group of non-stop routes between India and Abu Dhabi, providing customers with easier access to our growing network without transiting through one of the main Indian hub airports.”

In 2023, the airline reintroduced services to Kolkata and increased the frequency of flights to Mumbai and Delhi from two to four daily.

Etihad announces new flights to Boston, Nairobi, Nice, Mykonos, Santorini, and other Greek isles in 2024, including non-stop services to Nice and Mykonos.

