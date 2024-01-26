Etihad Rail marks first passenger rail journey from Abu Dhabi to Al Dhannah

Etihad Rail has operated its first passenger rail journey of 250 km between Abu Dhabi and Al Dhannah on Thursday, January 25.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Managing Director and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), and members of Adnoc’s Executive Leadership team embarked on a significant trip.

Al Jaber visited Adnoc’s downstream and petrochemicals hub in Al Ruwais Industrial City, learning about strategic growth projects at Borouge 4, Adnoc Refining, and Ruwais LNG project.

The rail service, currently in development, will enable ADNOC’s staff and contractors to travel between the two destinations once operational, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

أدنوك والاتحاد للقطارات تسيّران أول رحلة قطار لنقل الركاب بين مدينتي #أبوظبي و #الظنة، بموجب الاتفاقية الاستراتيجية المُبرمة بينهما في نوفمبر 2023 لتوفير خدمات السكك الحديدية بين الوجهتين، وتوسيع خيارات النقل المستدام في الإمارة.#وام pic.twitter.com/RalpCzRPfj — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) January 25, 2024

“ADNOC’s partnership with Etihad Rail is fully aligned with our strategic priorities to successfully implement transport solutions that contribute to the UAE’s development and future prosperity,” said Al Jaber.

“The Etihad Rail project is more than just a rail network, it will serve as a vital artery for economic growth and infrastructure development while driving decarbonisation, for the benefit of the UAE and its people,” he added.

Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, said, “We were pleased to host ADNOC’s executive leadership team on board the first rail journey between Abu Dhabi City and Al Dhannah City, and we are proud to have a strategic partner and customer such as ADNOC, who were one of the first companies to adopt rail transportation solutions in the country.”

يسرنا استضافة فريق الإدارة التنفيذية لشركة "أدنوك" برئاسة معالي الدكتور سلطان أحمد الجابر، وزير الصناعة والتكنولوجيا المتقدمة العضو المنتدب والرئيس التنفيذي لأدنوك ومجموعة شركاتها، في أول رحلة لنقل الركاب باستخدام شبكة السكك الحديدية، تربط بين مدينتي أبوظبي والظنة. وستعمل هذه… pic.twitter.com/dbH6xZPAfz — Etihad Rail (@Etihad_Rail) January 25, 2024

About Etihad Rail

Etihad Rail has been operating a 264 km route since 2016 to transport granulated sulphur from Shah and Habshan sources to Ruways for export.

In January 2020, construction began on a network expansion to connect the entire UAE, from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah, from Saudi Arabia to the eastern coast.

In February 2023, Etihad Rail announced that its vast freight network was fully operational. The network comprises 38 locomotives and over 1,000 wagons, each with a powerful 4,500 horsepower freight locomotive, making it one of the most powerful in the Middle East.

Etihad Rail plans to build a 1200 km network connecting all seven UAE emirates, four major ports, and nine tunnels.

The passenger trains, capable of carrying around 400 people, will travel at a speed of up to 200kph across 11 cities and areas in the UAE.