Etihad Rail sells 10,000 tickets as UAE passenger service debuts

Dubai: Over 10,000 tickets were sold on the launch of the Etihad Rail on Tuesday, June 30, marking a significant milestone in the national passenger train service of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As part of the country’s efforts to develop an integrated transport network, the rail service aims to link major population centres and economic hubs.

The rush was expected, as the network accepted its first paying passengers onboard the inaugural services scheduled from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi. Due to the overwhelming public demand, Etihad Rail operated six passenger services on its first day, with seats being occupied before the first train even left the station.

The service departed from Fujairah Station at 5:34 am, travelling across the country and arriving at Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi at 7:19 am.

Passengers are set to experience a modern, high-tech journey, with carriages featuring complimentary Wi-Fi onboard, power outlets at every seat, ample luggage allowances, guaranteed seating and upgraded Premium Class services to ensure comfort.

Over 10,00 tickets were sold on the launch day of Etihad Rail on Tuesday, June 30, marking a significant milestone in the United Arab Emirates' national passenger train service.



The passengers will be experiencing a modern high-tech journey with the carriages featuring… pic.twitter.com/tMifGYo5IL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 30, 2026

National vision to become part of everyday life

Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Etihad Rail, Azza AlSuwaidi, speaking at the launch, highlighted the importance of the historic day. “Every great piece of national infrastructure has two beginnings: the day it is built, and the day people begin making it their own. Today, with the support and guidance of our wise leadership, we embark on that second beginning,” she said.

AlSuwaidi called Tuesday morning’s service “a moment of national vision” that would become an everyday occurrence. “The first departure from Fujairah this morning is the moment a national vision becomes part of everyday life, giving people a new way to connect with one another, with opportunity and with the places that make our country so unique. Years from now, today’s passengers will be able to say they were there at the very beginning,” she said.

To manage passenger volume and ensure smooth transfers, Etihad Rail is working closely with the Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi Mobility, to fully integrate the rail network into Abu Dhabi’s public transit ecosystem. The service will allow passengers to connect instantly with buses, taxis, and other transit options.

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Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, addressed the gathering at the inauguration. “The journey doesn’t end when passengers step off the train. It continues all the way to their final destination,” he said.



“Together, we have integrated passenger rail with Abu Dhabi’s wider public transport network, making it easier than ever for residents and visitors to continue their journeys… (This is) another important step towards delivering a smarter, more connected and more sustainable transport system.”

Etihad Rail assured passengers that bookings remain open for upcoming departures, despite the initial 10,000 bookings. Tickets for Etihad Rail can be booked through the official website and app.