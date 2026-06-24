UAE to launch first passenger train service, tickets now on sale

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will launch its first passenger train service on June 30, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to develop an integrated transport network linking major population centres and economic hubs.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, June 23, during the inauguration of the Mohamed bin Zayed City Passenger Train Station by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Sheikh Khaled toured the station’s facilities and reviewed its operational readiness, smart systems and passenger services ahead of the network’s rollout. He said the project would strengthen connectivity between emirates, support sustainable development and create opportunities for investment, tourism and urban growth, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

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Passenger network rollout

The first route will connect Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, reducing travel time between the two emirates to one hour and 45 minutes.

The network will be expanded in phases. Stations at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai and Al Dhaid are scheduled to open on September 30, followed by Al Dhafra on December 30. Sharjah’s University City station is expected to begin operations on March 30, 2027, completing the first phase of the network.

Etihad Rail’s passenger fleet consists of 13 trains, each capable of carrying up to 400 passengers.

Passenger operations will be managed by Etihad Rail Passenger Services, a joint venture between Etihad Rail and international transport operator Keolis.

Fares and ticket categories

Bookings have opened through the Etihad Rail website and mobile application.

Launch fares on the Abu Dhabi–Fujairah route start at Dirham 55 in Comfort Class, compared with the standard fare of Dh 109. Premium Class tickets are available from Dh 120, down from the regular price of Dh 239.

Passengers travelling with children can purchase combined adult-and-child tickets for Dh 83 in Comfort Class and Dh 180 in Premium Class. Standard fares for the same tickets are Dh 167 and Dh 359, respectively.

Travellers aged 60 and above are eligible for discounted fares of Dh 44 in Comfort Class and Dh 96 in Premium Class, compared with the regular fares of Dh 88 and Dh 192.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews passenger ticketing and station systems during a visit to the Mohamed bin Zayed City Passenger Train Station. Photo: Etihad Rail

Infants travelling on an accompanying adult’s lap may travel free of charge, while dedicated spaces have been allocated for wheelchair users.

Passengers can choose from Saver, Value and Flex fare options. Depending on the ticket type, changes, transfers and refunds may be permitted. Certain amendments are subject to a Dh 20 fee, while same-day cancellations on Flex tickets incur a 30 per cent charge.

Travel experience

The trains will offer Comfort and Premium travel classes.

Premium Class features wider reclining seats, additional legroom, complimentary refreshments, Wi-Fi, power outlets and USB charging ports. Comfort Class includes standard seating, internet access, charging facilities and onboard food and beverage services.

تشرّفنا بتدشين سمو الشيخ خالد بن محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، ولي عهد أبوظبي رئيس المجلس التنفيذي لإمارة أبوظبي، محطة قطار الركاب بمدينة محمد بن زايد في أبوظبي، والإعلان عن شبكة قطار الركاب، حيث أكد سموه خلال التدشين على أهمية هذا المشروع الذي يجسد رؤية دولة الإمارات في بناء شبكة… pic.twitter.com/w1gYKT9jWG — Etihad Rail (@Etihad_Rail) June 23, 2026

Passengers will be able to manage reservations through Etihad Rail’s digital platforms, station ticketing facilities and customer support channels.

The stations will include cafes, restaurants and retail outlets designed to provide a seamless travel experience for passengers.

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Future expansion

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, described the passenger network as a major advancement for the UAE’s transport sector, providing a modern and efficient travel option while supporting the country’s continued urban development.

The passenger service forms part of the UAE Railway Programme, launched under the Projects of the 50 initiative in 2021. Authorities said feasibility studies will be conducted to assess extending passenger rail services to additional emirates in future phases.

The wider network is expected to improve mobility, support economic growth and contribute to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 objectives through sustainable transport solutions.