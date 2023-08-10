Etihad ramps up winter schedule with new destinations

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has unveiled its ambitious network overhaul, positioning the airline for sustainable expansion while improving Abu Dhabi’s links to global markets.

The new network is designed to support Abu Dhabi visitor growth and provide travellers with more options by introducing new destinations, providing more options, and increasing frequencies to key international markets.

The updated schedules have been timed for departures from Abu Dhabi at 14:00, ensuring travellers and visitors can thoroughly experience Abu Dhabi’s hotels and attractions until their checkout time. This approach enhances the overall travel experience while maximising the enjoyment of Abu Dhabi’s offerings.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “As we embark on Etihad’s next chapter targeting growth, our ambitious network and improved connectivity allow us to better serve Abu Dhabi and our valued guests, forming the basis of our future expansion while providing flexibility and freedom to adapt to new opportunities and markets.”

“By offering more travel options and seamless connections, we aim to attract an increasing number of visitors to Abu Dhabi, propelling economic growth for the city while enriching the travel experience for our passengers.”

Etihad has already announced the launch of nine new destinations this year, including Malaga, Mykonos, Lisbon, Kolkata, St Petersburg, Dusseldorf, Copenhagen, Osaka, and Boston. In addition, the airline this week published two new routes to the Indian Subcontinent, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, to be launched in January 2024. These new destinations showcase Etihad’s dedication to expanding connectivity and providing travellers with more options globally.

To complement these developments, Etihad has made several recent network changes and frequency adds to enhance travel options and connectivity, including improved departure times and expanded frequencies. The increased frequencies will include Chennai, Islamabad, Kochi, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Rome, and Phuket.

With the launch of its revamped network, Etihad is entering a new phase of growth and connectivity to provide seamless travel experiences, enhanced connections, and flexibility across its global network.

