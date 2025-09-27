Etihad’s new A321LR aircraft debuts on UAE–India route

Abu Dhabi: UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways has launched its game-changing A321LR aircraft on all Abu Dhabi–Kolkata flights, offering passengers a refined luxury travel experience on one of its busiest UAE–India routes.

The inaugural flight, EY222, landed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport at 8:35 pm on Wednesday, September 24, with a fully booked cabin in First, Business, and Economy classes.

Moving forward, the A321LR now operates all eight weekly return flights between Abu Dhabi and Kolkata, with services departing at different times to accommodate various passenger needs.

Etihad Airways crew and officials mark the launch of the A321LR aircraft on the Abu Dhabi–Kolkata route at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Photo: Etihad

“India remains a key market for Etihad,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer. “Our new A321LR debuts on the Abu Dhabi–Kolkata route with unmatched comfort. Whether in luxurious First Suites, lie-flat Business Class, or advanced Economy cabins, guests can enjoy a superior flying experience in Etihad’s signature style,” he added.

Next-generation cabin experience

The A321LR features:

First Class: Two private suites with sliding doors, fully-flat beds, 20-inch 4K screens, wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and an enhanced dining experience. First-class passengers also enjoy chauffeur transfers, concierge support, and meet-and-assist services.

Business Class: 14 lie-flat seats in a 1-1 herringbone layout with direct aisle access, panoramic window views, 17.3-inch 4K touchscreens, and Armani/Casa-designed amenities.

Economy Class: 144 ergonomically designed seats with generous legroom, 13.3-inch 4K screens, USB charging, Bluetooth headphone pairing, and a wide range of films, series, and games from Hollywood to Bollywood.

All cabins are equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi suitable for streaming and gaming, while enlarged overhead storage enhances convenience and comfort.

Etihad received its first A321LR in July 2025, followed by a second in August. A total of 30 aircraft are scheduled to join the fleet, strengthening the airline’s short- and medium-haul operations while maintaining award-winning standards of luxury travel.

Etihad Airways showcases its new Airbus A321LR, marking the latest addition to the airline’s modern fleet. Photo: Etihad

Currently, Etihad operates 183 weekly flights to 11 Indian destinations, with Kolkata serving as a key gateway to eastern India. The airline transports approximately 135,000 passengers annually on this route, catering to corporate travelers, overseas students, and those visiting friends and family.