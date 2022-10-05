EU adopts law requiring USB Type-C in iPhones by end of 2024

London: The European Parliament has passed a resolution mandating that by the end of 2024, all consumer electronics, including iPhones and AirPods, will use USB Type-C as their standard charging port.

The Parliament said that the new law is part of a broader EU effort to reduce e-waste and empower consumers to make more sustainable choices.

“Following Parliament’s approval, EU consumers will soon be able to use a single charging solution for their electronic devices,” the European Parliament said in a statement.

“By the end of 2024, all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the EU will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port. From spring 2026, the obligation will extend to laptops,” it added.

Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charger every time they purchase a new device, as they will be able to use one single charger for a whole range of small and medium-sized portable electronic devices.

Regardless of their manufacturer, all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld video-game consoles and laptops that are rechargeable via a wired cable, operating with a power delivery of up to 100 Watts, will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port.

All devices that support fast charging will now have the same charging speed, allowing users to charge their devices at the same speed with any compatible charger.