EU announces 1L euros aid to flood-hit Uttarakhand, Himachal

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th September 2023 10:18 pm IST
Visuals of a flash flood hitting Thunag area of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. (Screengrab: Twitter)

New Delhi: The European Union on Wednesday announced 1 lakh euros as emergency humanitarian assistance to families affected by the recent floods in parts of north India.

Peoples Career

The aid is expected to benefit 40,000 people in the worst-hit localities in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, a statement issued by the European Union (EU) said.

Also Read
IAF Chief receives first C-295 aircraft at a ceremony in Spanish city of Seville

The EU funding supports the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in delivering emergency shelter and household items, including tarpaulins, kitchen sets, woollen blankets and hygiene kits.

MS Education Academy

The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Funds from the DREF are mainly allocated to “small-scale” disasters those that do not give rise to a formal international appeal.

The Disaster Response Emergency Fund was established in 1985 and is supported by contributions from donors.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th September 2023 10:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button