EU committed to helping Lebanon overcome crisis: Ambassador

De Waele stressed the European Union's long-standing partnership with Lebanon and reiterated its commitment to assisting Lebanon in addressing its worsening socio-economic crisis.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 7th September 2023 3:06 pm IST
EU committed to helping Lebanon overcome crisis: Ambassador
Representative Image

Beirut: The newly-appointed EU Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, has vowed to work closely with Lebanese authorities and the international community to help Lebanon overcome its crisis.

“I look forward to working closely with Lebanese authorities, civil society organisations, and the international community to put Lebanon on the path to recovery,” she said on Wednesday in a statement.

De Waele stressed the European Union’s long-standing partnership with Lebanon and reiterated its commitment to assisting Lebanon in addressing its worsening socio-economic crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Lebanon approves Barbie for release after attempts to ban it

“The EU continues to support the implementation of structural reforms, which would help Lebanon build strong state institutions accountable to their citizens,” she said, adding fully operational institutions would also benefit relations between the EU and Lebanon.

The statement came after De Waele’s meeting on Wednesday with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Lebanon has been suffering from the worst financial crisis in its history, with more than 80 per cent of the population struggling with poverty.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 7th September 2023 3:06 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button