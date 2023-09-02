Lebanon approves Barbie for release after attempts to ban it

Beirut: Lebanon has agreed to screen the Barbie movie in cinemas after the minister of culture attempted to ban it due to its promotion of homosexuality.

The decision was issued on Friday, September 1, by the country’s General Security agency allowing the movie’s screening, Reuters reported.

The only stipulation mentioned is that viewers are limited to those 13 years of age and older.

In August, minister of culture, Mohammad Mortada, demanded that the film be banned, saying that it “contradicts religious values.”

After Mortada’s request, interior minister Bassam Mawlawi asked the country’s censorship committee, to review the movie and present its recommendations.

Kuwait banned Barbie last month. A spokesman for the Kuwaiti ministry of information on August 9 said that the Barbie movie, “Spreads ideas and beliefs that are alien to Kuwaiti society and public order,” reported Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

Barbie movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and its sales worldwide have exceeded one billion dollars since it was first shown on July 21.