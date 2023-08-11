Kuwait, Lebanon ban Barbie movie

The highly awaited Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has been banned in Kuwait and Lebanon due to its promotion of homosexuality.

A spokesman for the Kuwaiti ministry of information said on Wednesday, August 9, that the Barbie movie, “spreads ideas and beliefs that are alien to Kuwaiti society and public order”, according to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

رئيس لجنة رقابة الأفلام السينمائية: منع عرض فيلمي (باربي) و(توك تو مي) في الكويت



https://t.co/B37rJwSoxL#كونا #الكويت — كونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) August 9, 2023

In Lebanon, minister of culture, Mohammad Mortada, demanded that the film be banned, saying that it “contradicts religious values.”

Also Read Barbie to release on August 10 in UAE

After Mortada’s request, interior minister Bassam Mawlawi asked the country’s censorship committee, to review the movie and present its recommendations.

فيلم "باربي" يتعارضُ مع القيم الأخلاقية والإيمانية ومع المبادىء الراسخة في لبنان، إذْ يروّج للشذوذ والتحوّل الجنسي ويُسوّق فكرةً بشعةً مؤدّاها رفض وصاية الأب وتوهين دور الأم وتسخيفه والتشكيك بضرورة الزواج وبناء الأسرة، وتصويرهما عائقاً أمام التطوّر الذاتي للفرد لا سيّما للمرأة؛ pic.twitter.com/S9TkxE8eCK — القاضي محمد وسام المرتضى وزير الثقافة (@JugeMMourtada) August 9, 2023

The movie is scheduled to be shown in the UAE and Saudi Arabia on Thursday, August 10.

Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie in the title role, has hit the 1 billion dollars mark in just 17 days at the box office.

The movie follows Robbie’s Barbie and her partner Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, as they embark on an adventure in the real world.

Another movie, the supernatural horror film Talk to Me, was also banned in Kuwait earlier this week. Written and directed by Australian twins Danny and Michael Filippou, the movie was universally acclaimed.