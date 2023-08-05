Barbie to release on August 10 in UAE

The movie was initially scheduled to be released in July before the date was moved to late August.

Published: 5th August 2023 8:51 pm IST
Barbie movie new release date revealed in UAE
Photo: Warner Bros.

Abu Dhabi: The much-anticipated Barbie movie will be out in United Arab Emirates (UAE) cinemas on Thursday, August 10, two weeks ahead of expected release.

Vox Cinemas, Roxy Cinemas and Reel Cinemas have also opened ticket bookings over 15 years of age.

On August 3, UAE Media Council approved the movie’s release after weeks of speculation about a possible ban on it.

Barbie movie approved for release in UAE cinemas

“The UAE Media Council has granted the ‘Barbie’ movie the approval to be screened in the UAE’s licensed cinemas after completing the necessary procedures in line with the standards of media content and the UAE age classification,” the authority said.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the movie was initially scheduled for a release on July 31 before the date was moved to August 31.

Directed by Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig, the film has already raked in more than 800 million dollars at the box office worldwide.

