Barbie movie approved for release in UAE cinemas

Abu Dhabi: The highly awaited Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has been approved for release in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE Media Council on Thursday, August 3, granted approval to screen the runaway hit in cinemas across the country.

The council’s approval came after completing the follow-up procedures for the film, in line with the standards of media content and the UAE age classification.

Barbie was scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 20. However, in July, UAE cinema sites changed the release date to Thursday, August 31.

After Thursday’s announcement, it was not immediately clear whether or not the release date in the UAE will be updated. As of Friday morning, August 4, Barbie is still up for release August 31 on Vox Cinemas.

BARBIE IS COMING TO UAE 😭😭😭 — . (@ceevanshansen) August 3, 2023

BARBIE IS FINALLY RELEASING IN THE UAE THIS IS A WIN FOR THE GIRLIES — jess (@jxssxcxm) August 3, 2023