Barbie movie approved for release in UAE cinemas

'Barbie' is set to release in UAE cinemas on Thursday, August 31.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2023 2:40 am IST
Barbie movie approved for release in UAE cinemas
Photo: WARNER BROS.

Abu Dhabi: The highly awaited Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has been approved for release in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE Media Council on Thursday, August 3, granted approval to screen the runaway hit in cinemas across the country.

BookMyMBBS
Also Read
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Rs 33 cr on his birthday

The council’s approval came after completing the follow-up procedures for the film, in line with the standards of media content and the UAE age classification.

Barbie was scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 20. However, in July, UAE cinema sites changed the release date to Thursday, August 31.

MS Education Academy

After Thursday’s announcement, it was not immediately clear whether or not the release date in the UAE will be updated. As of Friday morning, August 4, Barbie is still up for release August 31 on Vox Cinemas.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2023 2:40 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button