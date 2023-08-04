Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Rs 33 cr on his birthday

Abu Dhabi: A 39-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate from Rajasthan, won the grand prize of Dirhams 15 million (Rs 33,83,29,693) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winner Sakil Khan Sarwar Khan— bagged the prize after buying ticket number 191115 for the raffle draw number 254, which he had purchased online on July 25, on his birthday.

Khan, who works as an engineering coordinator at an IT company in Dubai, purchased the ticket along with some of his colleagues and friends. He will be splitting the cash prize among 15 people.

“Usually, I select raffle ticket numbers randomly. This time, though, I purchased the tickets on my birthday and really thought hard about the numbers I chose,” Khan told Big Ticket organisers.

He plans to clear his debts and start a business with the piece of his fortune.

Anyone who purchases a ticket for the upcoming live draw this month will have a chance to win Dirhams 20 million on September 3.

Customers will also be entered directly into the weekly electronic draw for a chance to be one of four winners to pocket Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,55,221) every week.

Big Ticket was established in 1992 with an initial first prize of Dirhams one million (Rs 2,25,53,420) and is one of the most popular monthly draws in the UAE.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Big Ticket website or by visiting the store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.