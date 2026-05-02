Hyderabad sizzles at over 42 degree Celsius, monsoon delayed

Hyderabad: The city recorded its hottest day on Saturday, May 2, with temperatures in several parts of Hyderabad touching over 42 degrees Celsius.

Vittalwadi and Musheerabad recorded the highest of 42.6 degrees Celsius, while Chandrayangutta, Yousufguda, Uppal and LB Nagar clocked between 42.4 degrees Celsius and 42.5 degrees Celsius. Charminar, Kukatpally and Secunderabad reported temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius.

Vittalwadi 42.6

Musheerabad 42.6

Chandrayangutta 42.5

Yousufguda 42.5

Uppal 42.4

Lb Nagar 42.4

Saroornagar 42.4

Malakpet 42.4

Falaknuma 42.4

Begum Bazar 42.4

Serlingampally 42.4

BHEL 42.4

Begumpet 42.4

Charminar 42.3

Qutbullapur 42.3

Moosapet 42.3

Kukatpally 42.2

Malkajgiri 42.2

Secunderabad 42.2

Rajendranagar 42.2

Alwal 42.1

Telangana districts

Across Telangana, temperatures soared even higher, with Nizamabad recording a scorching 46 degrees Celsius, followed by Nalgonda, Nirmal and Siddipet at 45.9 degrees Celsius.

Several districts, including Adilabad, Peddapalli, Kamareddy, Asifabad, Jagitial, Suryapet and Khammam, witnessed temperatures ranging between 44 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius, marking the most intense heatwave spell of the season so far.

Heatwave to persist another 36 hours

Weather observers have warned that the ongoing heatwave is likely to persist for another 36 hours, after which temperatures are expected to gradually dip with the onset of thunderstorms in parts of the State.

While Hyderabad is expected to continue experiencing dry weather in the immediate term, isolated heatwave-induced thunderstorms are likely in districts such as Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Vikarabad and Sangareddy.

Monsoon delayed

Meanwhile, early forecasts indicate a possible delay in the southwest monsoon’s arrival over Telangana this year. The monsoon is expected to set in only after June 16, raising concerns of prolonged heatwave conditions between mid-May and mid-June.

Meteorological assessments also point to the likelihood of a recurving system in the Bay of Bengal during the latter half of May and early June, which could intensify heatwave conditions across the region.

Officials said forecasts will be updated based on evolving atmospheric conditions.