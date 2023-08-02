UAE: Indian expat turns crorepati overnight, wins Rs 44 cr in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A 47-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate from Mumbai won the grand prize of Dirhams 20 million (Rs 44,96,20,246) in the latest Mahzooz draw.

The winner Sachin, who works as a CAD technician in a private company in Dubai— matched five out of the six winning numbers 2, 9, 10, 15, 36, during the weekly draw held on Saturday, July 29.

Sachin has been a resident of Dubai for the past 25 years and has been actively participating in the Mahzooz draw for the last two years. He has spent more than Dirhams 25,000 (Rs 5,61,857) in draws.

“This win came as a complete shock to me. The news has changed my daily routine, and I am unable to sleep since I got the call from Mahzooz officials,” delighted Sachin told Khaleej Times.

With the recent windfall, Sachin wants to prioritize his children’s education and consider wise investments.

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

To participate in the draw, people have to buy a bottle of water for Dirhams 35 (Rs 786) and receive a ticket with it.

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.