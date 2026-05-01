Telangana govt to give 2BHK houses to those displaced by HYDRAA lake works

HYDRAA chief said that the measure was taken to ensure that the poor do not suffer injustice due to bigwig encroachers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 1st May 2026 8:47 pm IST
Officials discuss housing plans for displaced families due to HYDRAA lake works in Telangana.
Telangana govt to give 2BHK houses to those displaced by HYDRAA lake works

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has decided to sanction double-bedroom houses to the poor who were displaced during the restoration of lakes, Hyderabad Disaster Management and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath said on Friday, May 1.

Holding a meeting with those who lost their homes during the restoration of Sunnam Tank in Madhapur and Ramanthapur Tank in Uppal, the HYDRAA chief said that the measure was taken to ensure that the poor do not suffer injustice due to bigwig encroachers.

HYDRAA is currently trying to determine the number of huts affected with the help of Google Maps and satellite images to rule out any possibility of irregularities, Ranganath said.

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“We are collecting the numbers of those who were residing before July 19, 2024 (HYDRAA formation date). The Chief Minister has suggested that the same policy be followed in all the places where tanks have been restored in the city,” the Commissioner said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 1st May 2026 8:47 pm IST

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