DDF draw: 48-yr-old Indian aircraft engineer from Kerala wins Rs 8 cr

Abu Dhabi: A 48-year-old Dubai-based Indian expatriate from Kerala won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,26,71,850) on Wednesday, August 2, in the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner Vikraman Nair Remani Amma Vinod— won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 430 after buying the lucky ticket number 0833 on Sunday, July 9 on his way to Thiruvananthapuram.

Vinod, who works as an aircraft engineer at Emirates, has been a resident of Dubai for the past 28 years.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free! Participating in your promotion is the best opportunity, and I encourage everyone to try their luck and do the same,” Vinod told DDF organizers.

Vinod is the 213th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.

Other winner

57-year-old Saudi Arabian national based in Dhahran, Mohamad Al Salem, won a BMW 740i M Sport car, with ticket number 0433 in the Finest Surprise Series 1846, which he purchased online on Saturday, July 15.