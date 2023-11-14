‘Euphoria’ producer Kevin Turen dies at 44

New York: Hollywood producer Kevin Turen, the creator of ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The Idol’ has passed away. He was 44, Deadline reported.

The American film and television producer died unexpectedly over the weekend.

The cause of his death has not yet been ascertained.

“Kevin was so incredibly special, this world will be less without him,” his father, Edward Turen, said in a statement on Sunday night.

Turen originally worked with Sam Levinson to produce Malcolm and Marie, Trey Shultz’s Waves, Nicholas Jarecki’s Arbitrage, Nate Parker’s The Birth of a Nation, Kornel Mondruczo’s Pieces of a Woman, Ramin Bahrani’s 99 Homes, and Ti West’s X trilogy.

Turen’s television credits include Levinson’s Euphoria and The Idol, as well as Irma Vep by Olivier Assayas.

Jay Penske, CEO of Deadline’s parent firm PMC and a close friend told Deadline, “Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends. He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensure they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today.”

Turen was friends with Sam and Ashley Levinson. The trio co-founded Little Lamb Productions, which produced HBO’s critically acclaimed drama series Euphoria, which was nominated for 25 Emmy Awards and won nine of them.

Turen was born on August 16, 1979, in New York City and attended Columbia University before coming to Los Angeles. His wife, Evelina, and his two children, Jack and James, survive him.