Even after 9 years, stalemate persists in asset distribution between Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: The long-standing dispute over the distribution of government institutions and assets between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh continues, even after nine years since the bifurcation. Despite the guidelines set forth in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act for the division of government institutions, employees, and assets, numerous unresolved issues and objections from both sides have hindered the process.

Despite holding 29 meetings between central government officials and representatives from both states, many crucial matters remain unresolved. The division of various government institutions located in Hyderabad has become a major point of contention. Although a committee of officials has been established by the central government to address the division of Schedule 9 and 10 institutions, it has been unable to resolve the objections raised by both states. The distribution of these institutions has encountered significant challenges.

During the tenure of Chandrababu Naidu, no significant efforts were made to resolve these disputes. While Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration has shown some leniency towards institutions in the state, objections have been raised regarding the division of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. Over the past eight months, six meetings have been conducted between the two states to address the partition dispute.

The issue of water sharing and the construction of irrigation projects has further strained relations between the two states, leading them to file complaints against each other at the National Green Tribunal. The Union Ministry of External Affairs has also attempted to mediate the division of government institutions but has been unable to facilitate a consensus between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The prolonged dispute over the distribution of government institutions and assets has resulted in an impasse between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Efforts from both sides, as well as the central government, have failed to reach a mutually agreeable resolution. The unresolved issues continue to hinder the progress toward a peaceful division and distribution of resources between the two states.