Even if a Hindu nation is created, will it remain so?: Gehlot

Jaipur: Mounting an attack on the BJP and the RSS, Rajasthan Chief Minister on Wednesday said the BJP members are provoking people to create communal disharmony in the country. He questioned if India becomes Hindu Nation, will it remain so?

He also alleged that the saffron party never embraced SC/ST communities but today they are doing that saying that they are Hindus.

Quoting the example of neighbouring Pakistan, Gehlot said, “I would like to ask BJP, RSS leaders, how long will you keep instigating people in the name of Hinduism? We have an example right in front of us. Our neighbouring country Pakistan was created in the name of religion, but why it split into two parts?”

“During the time of Indira Gandhi, 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered, however, it is a different matter that Modi does not take the name of Indira Gandhi. I would also like to say specifically why Pakistan and Bangladesh were created when there were Muslims in both the countries,” he questioned.

“It is one thing to make a country in the name of a religion, but to maintain it is another thing. I myself went to the border to serve refugees of Bangladesh in 1971, so I know what the situation was. Then tell me why two countries were formed in the name of one religion? This means that countries can be formed in the name of religion, but it is not a guarantee that it will remain united. We have seen this in our neighbourhood.”

“Today they are provoking people by talking Hindu Rashtra. Recently Amit Shah ji spoke 2 words about Hindi and the entire South India stood up. Amit Shah ji had to withdraw the words saying he did not mean that. When the people of the country can be provoked in the name of language, then you can think what can be their thinking in the name of religion? Can this country stay united in the name of religion, in the name of Hindu religion?” he said.

Today, the BJP is embracing the Scheduled caste and Tribe saying that they are Hindus. I have been watching them since childhood when it was Jan Sangh. These people merged with the Janata Party, when Indira Gandhi was sent to jail then and now as Bharatiya Janata Party I have seen that they never embraced the people of the scheduled caste, he added.