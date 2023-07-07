Even police not safe under Jagan’s rule: TDP leader Lokesh slams CM Jagan

Amaravati: Claiming that even police personnel do not have security under Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday said the men in uniform were even killing themselves as nobody from the administration was extending a helping hand in their hour of need.

Addressing a public meeting at Buchireddypalem in the combined Nellore district during his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Nara Lokesh said there was a time when the entire police force would help out an officer in distress.

“Now, even if a policeman dies by suicide, nobody responds. Such is the prevailing situation in the state. If our police personnel are fearing for their security and that of their kin, one can imagine the plight of the common man,” the TDP leader said.

He claimed that Ananda Rao, a police inspector from the Dalit community, ended his life as he was unable to handle the pressure that was brought to bear on him by local YSRCP leaders in Tadipatri in Anantapur district.

“Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is doing grave injustice to all but your Lokesh will certainly do justice and the TDP will stand with the bereaved kin of Ananda Rao and extend all help,” said Lokesh.

Claiming that the TDP will order a probe into the reasons that prompted Ananda Rao to take the extreme step, should it come to power in the state, Lokesh said the minorities were fearing for their safety under Jagan’s rule.

Questioning the CM’s decision of rolling back welfare schemes that had been in vogue by the previous government, the TDP national general secretary said they will be reintroduced if his party returns to power in the state.

He claimed that though local MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy was elected with a huge majority, he did nothing for the Assembly segment other than patronise the sand, land, wine, mine, and betting mafia.

Nallapureddy even defrauded nationalised banks by raising a loan Rs 8 crore as loan on fake documents, the TDP leader alleged further.

“The local MLA grabbed lands worth crores and even made a lot of money through the transfer of (government school) teachers,” Lokesh said, highlighting the work undertaken in the Assembly segment by the TDP while in power.

The TDP leader also promised to complete all pending works should the people bless his party back to power.

TIDCO houses will be built for handloom workers, he said, adding that the TDP will hand-hold and adopt the state’s handloom sector if voted back.

Minimum support price (MSP) will be paid for all farm products on time, Lokesh said, assuring aquafarmers of power subsidies and other benefits if his party returns to power.

Warning that those who harassed the TDP activists will be taken to task, Lokesh said a judicial inquiry will be ordered against those who filed false cases against his fellow party workers. “Regardless of whether such persons are in Kovvur or in Cambodia, they will have to face the law,” the TDP leader said.

He promised further that the Maha Sakthi scheme announced by his party for the welfare of women will be implemented effectively and faithfully.