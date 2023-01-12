Every day 2300 new vehicles add burden on Hyderabad roads

Hyderabad: The number of vehicles in Hyderabad is increasing tremendously. Every day 2300 new vehicles are coming out of the showrooms and reaching the roads. During the last 12 years, the number of vehicles on the city’s roads has tripled. 18 percent between 2020-22, especially since COVID.

There has been an increase of about 14 lakh vehicles. The police say that between 2020 and 2022, traffic problems have arisen due to the increase in the number of vehicles on the roads. As of December 2019, the number of vehicles plying on the city’s roads were 64,02,482. After that, in just 20 months, i.e. till August 2022, the number of vehicles increased by 18%.

Transport data revealed that the number of vehicles in Hyderabad has reached 77,65,487 lakhs, an increase of 13,63,005 vehicles in the city during 20 months.

In this way, 2300 new vehicles are reaching the roads every day. During the year 2010, the number of vehicles in the city of Hyderabad was 25 lakhs. In which the majority are private vehicles. In the eight years since 2010, 5 million new vehicles have been added to the city. Since then the number of vehicles has increased tremendously and 2.7 million vehicles have been added in just 4 years. After the COVID crisis, the trend of traveling in private vehicles has increased due to which the number of vehicles has also increased.