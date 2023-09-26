Every district to have one woman Station House Officer (SHO): UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that there will be one woman Station House Officer (SHO) in each district of the state, apart from the one heading the ‘mahila thana’ (woman police station).

The decision is aimed at giving a boost to women empowerment.

“The women Station House Officers should be given a team of qualified and hardworking police personnel. All Superintendents of Police and Police Commissioners should ensure compliance with the order as soon as possible,” the Chief Minister said while reviewing the law and order situation in the state through video conference, late on Monday evening.

Adityanath communicated with police officers posted in all the police stations, circles, ranges and zones of the state during the review.

He said that a different phase of ‘Mission Shakti’ will be launched in the state from the start of ‘Shardiya Navratri’ (Dussehra).

The state government has decided to empower women in each village with the appointment of a woman as ‘Shakti Didi’ of the village.

Once a week, two women police personnel, along with ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwifes, BC Sakhis and Rozgar Sevaks, will interact with women in a gram panchayat to make them aware of their rights and measures taken by the state government for their safety.

They will give information about various programmes. Women should be informed about helpline numbers like 108, 1090 and 181.

Eligible women should be covered under public welfare schemes like Pension, ‘Kanya Sumangala’, ‘Matritva Vandana Yojana’, the Chief Minister added.

Adityanath said that the state government is monitoring the working of all the police stations, circles, ranges, and zones. If there is any disturbance or lawlessness in the area, then the service of the officer concerned will be terminated.

The Superintendent of Police and Police Commissioner should ensure that tainted officers are not appointed as In-charges of police stations or police circles, he added.

He also instructed officers to complete the ‘Safe City’ proceedings in 17 municipal corporations, including Gautam Buddha Nagar, by October 14.

Based on the status of criminal incidents and performance in Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS), the Chief Minister reviewed the performance of police stations, Circle Officers, Superintendents of Police and Police Commissioners.

In a clear message to police officers, Adityanath said strict action should be taken against the mafia.

“The officers should know that public interest is top priority of the state government and patrolling should be increased. They should not consider any incident small,” the Chief Minister added.

Police personnel should take full care of the security and facilities of investors and tourists visiting the state, he said.

Qualified police personnel should be posted in Government Railway Police and other important wings of the police as well as in the border police stations, Adityanath added.

The Chief Minister told the In-charge of the police stations to take action against bike stuntmen, bullies and vehicles marked with caste symbols.