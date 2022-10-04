Every Hindu should own weapons, worship them: Hindu Jagarana Vedike

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, a massive rally consisting of nearly 10,000 workers from the right-wing organisation Hindu Jagarana Vedike was organised in Udupi town, Karnataka.

Calls for a Hindu Rashtra were made and some workers were spotted carrying swords even as the state police walked alongside them. Udupi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raghupathi Bhat was also spotted taking part in the rally.

It is pertinent to note that Bhat is the president of the College Development Committee (CDC) of the Udupi Girls Government PU College which was the centre of the hijab row in the country.

As the rally settled down, an introductory speech was made by a Udupi-based television reporter named Srikanth Shetty Karkala. He asked all Hindus to carry weapons if they dream of a Hindu Rashtra.

“There should be a weapon in every Hindu household. During Ayudha Pooja, Hindus should not worship cycles, mixers or grinders, but they should worship weapons. Let us cultivate the mindset to use those weapons,” Shetty said.

#Udupi BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat who is also the president of Udupi Girls Govt PU College CDC committee is leading the rally in which the slogans were raised to "Build Hindurashtra". And we were expecting him to allow Muslim students to wear #Hijab inside the college. pic.twitter.com/n0CBoVbQLs — Mohammed Irshad (@Shaad_Bajpe) October 4, 2022

Addressing the ongoing hijab issue in the state, Shetty sang praises of Hindu Jagarana Vedike saying that it was the right-wing group that instigated the Hindu boys to stand up against their Muslim classmates. “Hindu Jagarana Vedike exposed their (Hijabi Muslim girls) true colours,” Shetty said to a crowd of more than 10,000 people.

'Instead of performing Ayudha Pooja with old cycle, cooker, mixer grinder from now on every Hindu households should keep weapons and performa Ayudha Pooja. henceforth every Hindu must learn to use arms. At least they should develop the attitude of keeping weapons in their homes' pic.twitter.com/imVbF74LnW — Hate Watch Karnataka. (@Hatewatchkarnat) October 3, 2022

“Saffron pettas (turbans) are now seen in colleges. It is not worn for fashion but indicates that society is changing and there is awareness. If there is any issue in future, not just saffron turbans, you may see a thousand swords,” Shetty added.

Another speaker Kajal Ben Shingala from Gujarat called for boycotting Muslim business. She accused the community of love jihad and blamed them for the increasing terror activities in the country.

“The money you give them, with the same money, they take away (elope with) your daughters. With the same money, they buy arms and gunpowder, run training camps, and prepare boys to become jihadis so they can behead people,” Kajal said.

Kajal targeted Bollywood movies that promote Hindu-Muslim relationships. Calling out top director/producer Karan Johar, Kajal said, “There is a cultural environment with temples in south India, but Karan Johar will show temples and say Ali Maula. Do not let him enter the south.”

The rally began at the Mahishamardini temple in Kadiyali. It then headed towards the Udupi city bus stand and ended at the venue outside the Udupi Krishna temple.