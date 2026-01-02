Every young person has a role in shaping future: VP Radhakrishnan

Chennai: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday said achieving the goal of a developed India within the next two decades would require the participation of all citizens, “particularly the youth”.

“Every young person has a role in shaping the future. You must contribute meaningfully to nation-building,” the Vice-President said at the 34th convocation of Dr M G R Educational and Research Institute here as the Chief Guest.

He called upon students to be lifelong learners and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress, stressing that education rooted in ethics and social responsibility is essential for India’s development.

“Shortcuts to success might look grand and successful for a moment, but they are deceptive. Such shortcuts ultimately lead to a massive downfall… Therefore, let every effort you take be rooted in virtue (Dharma) and discipline,” Radhakrishnan said.

Extending New Year greetings to the graduates, the VP said, “Convocation marks the beginning of a new phase of life, bringing greater responsibilities and opportunities.”

He expressed confidence that the students would serve society with “professional competence, compassion and commitment”.

Recalling Tamil Nadu’s legacy as a historic centre of learning and maritime trade, the Vice President said the state had long been a gateway of India’s intellectual and cultural exchange with the world.

“From these very shores, merchants once carried India’s ideas, ethics and culture across the seas. It reflected our nation’s confident civilisational engagement and openness to learning and exchange.”

Highlighting the rapid transformations brought about by artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies, the Vice President said that “these advancements are reshaping every sector” and emphasised the need for continuous learning and adaptability.

“You must keep upskilling, adopt a lifelong learning mindset and engage with new technologies — even those beyond your chosen discipline,” he advised.

Radhakrishnan also underlined that academic excellence must rest on strong ethical foundations.

“True education is not only about acquiring knowledge, but about cultivating integrity, empathy, and a sense of responsibility towards society,” he observed.

Advising students on life beyond the campus, he said success and failure were integral to human experience.

“Face both with balance, resilience and mental strength. Avoid shortcuts and comparisons with others. Set clear goals, move steadily, and believe in your unique strengths,” he told the graduates.

Speaking at the convocation, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said Tamil Nadu, which has 76 medical colleges, has the highest number of medical colleges.

“In India, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of medical colleges: we have 36 Government Medical Colleges, one ESI Medical College, 22 self-financing colleges, 12 deemed universities, and 5 private medical colleges,” the minister said.

According to him, the state produces 12,550 MBBS graduates and 2,200 BDS graduates.

“With 14,750 seats for these two medical courses alone, Tamil Nadu is the leading state in India,” he added.

Chancellor of Dr M G R Educational and Research Institute Dr A C Shanmugam, faculty members and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.