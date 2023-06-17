Everyone can make promises but Modi govt’s ‘strong point’ is delivery, says Jaishankar

New Delhi: Everyone can make promises to people but the Modi government’s “strong point” is that it delivers services and projects in a given timeframe, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

He was speaking during a function held at Badarpur here as part of the BJP’s mega outreach campaign — ‘Sampark se Samarthan’ — to mark the completion of the nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

“After elections, they forget (their promises made to people), but in Modi ‘sarkar’, people today are seeing the delivery (of services and projects),” the Union minister told reporters after attending the function at the site of an Eco Park being developed at NTPC’s Thermal Power Plant area in Badarpur.

The Eco Park project is currently underway, and South Delhi MP and BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri said the park is planned to be inaugurated in December.

Jainshankar praised the NTPC for the project and the party MP and other local leadership for working on such a green project.

“This Eco Park will become a new lung of Delhi. I congratulate all who are part of this project, and it will not only help in mitigating pollution, but enhance ease of living of people and ease of doing business too by promoting economic activities around it. Modi ‘sarkar’ doesn’t just offer promises. It completes what work it starts in a given timeframe, and delivers it, shows it to people,” he said.

Later interacting with media, the Union minister said, the “strong point” of the Modi government is “delivery”, as everyone can make promises.

“For Modi government, ‘vikas’ is the first commitment, so it’s a ‘teerth’ (pilgrimage) of commitments,” Jaishanker said.

The BJP has organised a “Vikas Teerth Yatra”, which began from Eco Park at Badarpur, and Jaishankar and several senior BJP leaders were part of it.

People in Badarpur will also see “which government delivers and which government only promises,” the minister said, without naming anyone.

As an External Affairs Minister, “I can tell you that I visit countries across the world, see many cities and capitals,” he told reporters.

He said he wanted the best practices in the world to come to India.

It is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision “as whenever he sees abroad a process, say of cleaning a river or building a station or adoption of a new technology, he wishes to bring those best practices to India too,” Jaishankar said.