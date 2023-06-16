Punjab governor writes to Jaishankar, seeks opening of US consulate in Chandigarh

Purohit requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to pursue the matter with the concerned US authorities.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 16th June 2023 8:24 pm IST
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit (File Photo/ANI)

Chandigarh: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking the establishment of a US consulate here.

Purohit requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to pursue the matter with the concerned US authorities.

Also Read
Jaishankar meets US NSA Jake Sullivan, discusses preparations for PM Modi’s visit

In his letter, the governor said Punjabis are adventurous people who travel all over the world.

MS Education Academy

“They also form a sizeable segment of the Indian diaspora in the US. The speciality of this segment is that its members are conscious of their roots and are in constant touch with their people back at home in India. This makes a good case for a US consulate in Chandigarh, which is the nerve centre of Punjabi culture,” Purohit said.

India has five consulates in the United States, while the US has only four in India, the letter mentioned.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 16th June 2023 8:24 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button