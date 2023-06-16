Punjab governor writes to Jaishankar, seeks opening of US consulate in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking the establishment of a US consulate here.

Purohit requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to pursue the matter with the concerned US authorities.

In his letter, the governor said Punjabis are adventurous people who travel all over the world.

“They also form a sizeable segment of the Indian diaspora in the US. The speciality of this segment is that its members are conscious of their roots and are in constant touch with their people back at home in India. This makes a good case for a US consulate in Chandigarh, which is the nerve centre of Punjabi culture,” Purohit said.

India has five consulates in the United States, while the US has only four in India, the letter mentioned.