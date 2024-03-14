Everyone involved in Oct 7 massacre will be brought to justice: Israeli Defence Minister

The remarks by Gallant came amid reports that several senior Hamas leaders including Ismael Haniyeh and Khalid Mashel are staying in Qatar.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Tel Aviv: Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that everyone who was involved in the October 7, 2023, attack will be brought to justice.

In a statement late Wednesday, the Israel Defense Minister said: “Everyone who was involved in the October 7 massacre will be brought to justice. Either we will eliminate them or will put them on trial in Israel.”

He also said that there “won’t be any safe place, not in Gaza, not outside of it or in any other Middle Eastern country. We will put them in their place”.

Gallant issued the statement after his visit to the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

His statement is being seen as a clear indication that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has accelerated the search for senior Hamas leaders including Mohammed Deif and Yahya Sinwar, who are considered the masterminds of the October 7 attacks.

The remarks by Gallant came amid reports that several senior Hamas leaders including Ismael Haniyeh and Khalid Mashel are staying in Qatar.

